School honors favorite cook of nearly 40 years

A vehicle crash lead to hundreds of outages in Brookport, Ill. on Saturday, April 14.
Messy Morning brought in roughly 3,000 people to the A.C. Brase Arena building in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Over a thousand people came out to the Eagles in Cape Girardeau to help celebrate Autism Awareness month.
The Southeast Area Special Olympics and the Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Department hosted the annual Spring Games event in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Thunderstorms and rain will continue to move through the Heartland into the morning hours on Saturday.
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
A mishap at a plane pull charity fundraiser event on the USS Yorktown's flight deck gave viewers more than they expected.
Police are responding to a shooting where a victim was found inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday.
