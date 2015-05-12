1 injured in shooting in DeSoto, MO

One person was injured in a shooting in DeSoto, Mo. on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Hill Side Drive at 1:25 p.m.

A 35-year-old man had a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The suspect is a 36-year-old man who lived at the home.

Jefferson County Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer says the two men knew each other and had a verbal argument.

The victim left the area and returned a short time later.

The suspect and his girlfriend were inside the home when the victim returned. The victim began knocking on the windows of the home and the suspect saw the victim armed with a handgun.



The suspect had armed himself with a handgun. He fired two rounds through a window at the victim. One of the rounds struck the victim in the chest. The victim went to a vehicle located on the property and sat inside it. The suspect and a female went to the victim and began to render aid.



The victim, suspect, and female all know each other.



The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was conscious and alert.



