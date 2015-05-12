ISP: Minor injuries after SUV, semi crash in Sesser, IL

A driver and passenger received minor injuries after a crash in Sesser, Illinois involving an SUV and a semi.

Illinois State Police say a 2008 Lexus SUV was going eastbound on IL Route 154, just west of IL Route 148. Robert J. Young, 87, of Sparta, Ill., was driving the SUV and he had one passenger, Gloria L. Young, 87, also of Sparta.

Robert T. Riley, 49, of Bluford, Ill., was driving a semi westbound on IL Rt. 154.

Police say for an unknown reason, the Lexus crossed the center line and hit the semi in the left, front corner. They say both vehicles received heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Robert and Gloria Young had minor injuries. Riley was uninjured. Police say everyone involved in the crash refused treatment at the scene and no one was taken to the hospital. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.

According to ISP, IL Rt. 154, between IL Rt. 148 and Sesser School, was closed for about two hours for investigation and clean up.

Robert Young was cited for improper lane usage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.