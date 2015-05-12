Man sentenced to 12 years for suffocation death of infant son - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sentenced to 12 years for suffocation death of infant son

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Brandon Vaughn (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Brandon Vaughn (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to the death of his three-month-old son.

Prosecutors say Brandon Vaughn suffocated his young son Brayson in October 2013 at the family's home in Johnson City.

Vaughn was charged with two counts of murder.

