Summer meal program provides free meals for kids

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The East Missouri Action Agency will be providing free meals from June 2 to July 24 to children in Cape Girardeau.

The Summer Food Service Program is available to children through age 18 as well as disabled adults ages 18-21 who are enrolled in public or private school during the regular school year.

Locations include:

East Missouri Action Agency
1111 Linden St., Cape Girardeau
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday
The site will operate from June 1 to July 24

Boys & Girls Club
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1820 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau
Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
This site will operate from June 15 to July 24.

Red Star Baptist Church
1360 N. Main, Cape Girardeau
Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday
Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
This site will operate from June 2 to July 17.

*All sites will be closed on July 3 to observe the Fourth of July holiday.

