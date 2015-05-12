Summer meal program provides free meals for kids

The East Missouri Action Agency will be providing free meals from June 2 to July 24 to children in Cape Girardeau.

The Summer Food Service Program is available to children through age 18 as well as disabled adults ages 18-21 who are enrolled in public or private school during the regular school year.

Locations include:



East Missouri Action Agency

1111 Linden St., Cape Girardeau

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday

The site will operate from June 1 to July 24



Boys & Girls Club

Westminster Presbyterian Church

1820 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

This site will operate from June 15 to July 24.



Red Star Baptist Church

1360 N. Main, Cape Girardeau

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday

Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

This site will operate from June 2 to July 17.



*All sites will be closed on July 3 to observe the Fourth of July holiday.



