Long-time Cape Girardeau teacher to retire

Smart boards and dry erase markers replaced chalkboards and chalk long ago, but in one classroom at St. Vincent De Paul Grade School in Cape Girardeau, one thing has remained constant: Virginia Sander.

She's been a teacher for 47 years, 45 of them at SVS.

“You know it doesn't seem like I've been teaching that long because every year you get new students and new ways to teach math. I feel like my job changes every year,” remarked Ms. Sander.

The biggest change is just days away. At the end of this school year, the math teacher is retiring.

With tears in her eyes and her voice wavering, Ms. Sander said, “They've been wonderful years at SVS. Wonderful years. It will be hard to say goodbye.”

Ms. Sander has taught math for most of her career and to junior high students 99 percent of the time.

Lily Parker has had her for three years now and said she'll miss her.

“I'll miss her sense of humor and her quirkiness. Our classroom has a very warm environment. We love to talk to Ms. Sander before school. If one of us has a problem, we're like, 'Ms. Sander, I don't know what to do;' and she helps us,” Parker said.

It's never easy to leave a job that you love, especially one that over the years, comes to define you, but Ms. Sander did the math: 47 years, thousands of students taught geometry, algebra and more, equals: it's time.

“I always like to be prepared for the week ahead. I'm looking forward to doing something other than lesson plans on my Sundays,” laughed Ms. Sander.

She won't be going too far though. Ms. Sander plans to substitute teach at the school next year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.