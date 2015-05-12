MSU Athletics mourns passing of Kyle Rogers

The Murray State athletic department is saddened by the recent passing of former women's basketball announcer and Murray State alumni Kyle Rogers.

Kyle Rogers died around 5 p.m. Monday, according to Rogers' uncle David Garland. He was injured in an explosion at a moonshine distillery in Marshall County in April.

Rogers served as the voice of the Racers women's basketball team for five seasons from 2008 until 2013.

Rogers began his career with the Racer Radio Network as a student and continued until after graduation. He laid the ground work for future students to serve in the position, giving young broadcasters a chance to hone their skills calling Division I women's basketball play-by-play.

"My deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Kyle Rogers,” said head women's basketball head coach Rob Cross. “Kyle and his family are in the thoughts and prayers of us all. Racer Nation has lost a truly caring, kind person and one of its biggest fans.

“For five years, I had the pleasure of speaking with Kyle on an almost daily basis during the basketball season,” Cross continued. “He started his career broadcasting Racer women's basketball games as a MSU student and lifelong Racer fan, but he was a true professional from day one. During that time we won an OVC championship and had some talented basketball players, but no one reached our fans quite like Kyle Rogers. Kyle will always be remembered fondly by the many student-athletes, managers, coaches and fans he touched as a member of our Racer Family."

Others who remember Rogers fondly include Racer legend and the play-by-play voice for MSU men's basketball and football, Neal Bradley.

“Kyle was passionate about the Racers, but above that, he was a wonderful young man who took pride in his school and his work as a broadcaster,” said Bradley. “His first season behind the microphone, he called the Racers WNIT win at UALR and he enjoyed it when I teased him about getting to call an MSU post-season win before me. Kyle's family has been a huge part of our community for as long as I remember and my heart breaks for them.”

As a person who has worked closely with both basketball teams for several years, assistant athletic director for media relations Dave Winder, also remembers the positive impact Rogers had on MSU athletics.

"I want to send my thoughts and prayers to the Rogers family," said Winder. "All of us here in the Murray State athletics department are saddened at the loss of Kyle. My association with him began in 2008 when he became the radio voice of our women's basketball team. He did an outstanding job even while he was still a student and his love for the Racers was evident long after he graduated and moved on with his career."

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Murray State athletic department go out to the Rogers family and his friends in the wake of such a tragic loss of a bright, young man.

