Madison County campground damaged from flooded river

DD Highway Campground in Madison County had major flooding Sunday night and into Monday morning from the Castor River.

Several inches of rain swept through the area which caused the river to rise and damage many items at the campground.

Portions of the campground were still underwater as of Tuesday, May 12. Roads were impassable to say the least. Some roads there weren't even able to be located due to the high water.

An RV was tipped over and was damaged due to the swift water. Roughly a dozen canoes were swept away downstream and are still lost.

Campground owner Wanda Parker said they feel lucky they were not in the RV at the time it was hit by the raging waters.

"Before you knew it, it was flash flood. And we've been here for a few years and I've never seen it flood that quick and that bad up here," Parker said. "It eroded. As you can see our camper is tilted over. It just eroded all the point away from that and it fell off."

Nobody was hurt, but a dog was hanging on for its life when it became pinned against a tree in swift waters. Owners made their way into the high water and saved the dog.

Parker said all is not lost though.

They are open and cleaning up as they plan for a big Memorial Day weekend.

If any canoes are spotted downstream, owners are hoping whomever finds them will return them.

