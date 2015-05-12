Graves Co. football coach named First Region Coach of the Year by KY Athletic Dir. Assoc.

Graves County playing in the state football championship game in 2014. (Source: Graves County Schools)

Graves County football coach Lance Gregory has been recognized as the First Region Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Athletic Directors Association.

Gregory was also recognized as the "(Louisville) Courier-Journal's" 5A Coach of the Year and the "Paducah Sun's" Region Coach of the Year.

Under Gregory's guidance, the Eagles have won three district championships, one regional championship and finished as the 2014 Kentucky High School Athletic Association's 5A State Runner-up.

Six of Gregory's players on the 2014 team have signed letters of intent to play college football next season.

