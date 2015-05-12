Marion police looking for suspects in stolen credit card investigation

The Marion, Illinois Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people suspected of using a stolen credit card.

Police say the suspects bought items with the stolen card at the Walmart in Marion at around 4 a.m. on May 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-992-2124.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.