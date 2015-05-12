John Trasviña appointed to Paul Simon Institute board - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

John Trasviña appointed to Paul Simon Institute board

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The dean of the University of San Francisco School of Law, John Trasviña, has been appointed to the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Board of Counselors at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The former general counsel to the late U.S. Senator Paul Simon, Trasviña said he's thrilled to take on his role that will include making recommendations to the president of the university about hiring or firing of the institute's director -- The board meets yearly to look at the institute's program and financial performance and to review the institutes bipartisan mandate.

“I am thrilled to have John join our team,” said Martin Simon, board chair, and son of the late senator. “Having worked closely with my father on a range of issues during his Senate years, John brings a unique perspective that will help the institute stay true to the causes that Dad held dear.”

Trasviña  is a graduate of Harvard University and Stanford Law School.

He's served in positions at the local, state, and national levels including assistant secretary of the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, deputy city attorney in San Francisco, and served as legislative counsel to Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund in Washington, D.C.

“I admired Sen. Simon in innumerable ways.” Trasviña said. “It was a true honor to work for him and I look forward to carrying on his legacy as a member of the Board of Counselors.”

Trasviña was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hispanic Bar Association of the District of Columbia in 2012, Person of the Year from the Asian Real Estate Association of America in 2011 and Attorney of the Year from the Hispanic National Bar Association (2006).

Trasviña is a member at large, appointed by the board for his public service and illustrious career.

The board consists of 16 voting members who are unpaid volunteers.

Click here for more information about the board and a list of members.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly