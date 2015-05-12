2 people accused of breaking into home, kidnapping, assaulting woman

Two people from Hazel, Kentucky are facing multiple charges after a report of a possible burglary and assault.

Justin Michael Thornton, 32, and Angela D. Gruner, 37, were charged with kidnapping, second degree assault, third degree terroristic threatening, first degree criminal mischief, second degree wanton endangerment and first degree burglary.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a possible burglary and assault on May 8 at about 5:30 a.m.

Deputies say a woman told them two people forced their way into her home in Hazel and held her there for several hours at knife point. They also told her they had a hand gun.

During that time, deputies say the woman was assaulted and threatened numerous times until she was able to escape and call for help.

Based on the evidence, deputies got arrest warrants for Thornton and Gruner.

They were found in Henry County, Tenn., where they were arrested and held pending extradition to Kentucky.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.