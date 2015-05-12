Charleston, MO students participate in Solar Day

A hands-on station called "SEMO Foods" provided a display of grains, seeds, and plants to interact with. (Source: Summer Babb)

The Gardening station gave students the opportunity to plant seeds in soil. (Source: Summer Babb)

On Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., more than 230 students in Charleston, Missouri attended the 29th annual "Solar Day."

"Solar Day" is a unique outdoor field trip held at the Corse Family Farm east of Charleston, where kindergarten, third and fifth grade students from Hearnes Elementary and St. Henry's Schools get to touch, see, taste and experience life in the outdoors.

More than 15 presentations by area organizations, businesses and outdoors enthusiasts included topics such as wildlife, responsible use of natural resources, and even how to cook over a campfire.

This year's presenters included Missouri Department of Conservation, University of Missouri, Mississippi County Ambulance District, Molly French Garden Club, Boy Scouts and long-time contributors and co-founders Wayne and Debbie Corse of Corse Farms in Charleston.

At "Solar Day," students are able to experience nature "hands-on" and in real time, a contrast to the typical classroom setting. It also demonstrates how students can benefit from the combined resources of teachers, parents, and community members.

Some students have first-time experiences at Solar Day, like catching a fish or petting a snake. Hundreds of Charleston students over the past 29 years have attended this event as a student.

New stations this year included "SEMO Crops to Eat and Wear," "Insects," "Navigation," and "Fish Biology."

This event is organized by Mr. B.J. Babb, Parent Liaison at Charleston R-1 School District. Babb attended Solar Day as a student in 1993, and is currently in his fifth year of coordinating this event.

Solar Day organizers would like to thank Molly French Garden Club of Charleston, University of MO Extension, MO Conservation Department, MO Forestry, MO Fisheries, Boy Scouts of Charleston and Eddy Summerlott, Tiffany Francis, Mari McNeary, OPAA! Food Service, Charleston R-1 bus drivers, Tracy Johnson, Charleston Nutrition Center's Crochet Club, Sheila Babb, Mississippi County Ambulance, Officer Brenda Bickford, CHS student helpers, Charleston Lions Club, Tony Watkins, Darrell Hoppe, Principal Frank Ellis and Hearnes Elementary School, Principal Michael Eftink and St. Henry Catholic School, Hamil and Sarah Corse, Wayne and Debbie Corse, Nurse Artasha Pittman, and teachers and staff for loaning items for stations.

They would also like to thank Summer Babb for extensive help with Solar Day, and Focus Bank and Citizens Bank for donating funds to provide each fifth grade student with a t-shirt.

