Franklin Co. 708 board to help fund meth treatment program through July 15

The Franklin County Methamphetamine Treatment Program will run through July 15, 2015.

Chief Judge Thomas J. Tedeschi, Franklin County Board Chariman Randall Crocker, Franklin County Treasurer John Gulley and Franklin County 708 Board Chairman Gerald Owens announced an agreement that will allow the program to run while county leaders wait for the passage of the state budget for FY2016.

The program was originally going to close on May 15 due to a funding freeze by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

County leaders feared that closing it on May 15 would mean the program would never reopen, regardless of whether or not the program was funded for FY2016.

"Closing the program on May 15 meant that we would potentially lose our staff and the juveniles enrolled in the program," said Randall Crocker. "We wanted to find a way to keep this program operating while we waited for a final answer from the state."

County Treasurer John Gulley approached Judge Tedeschi and Chairman Crocker with the idea of getting the Franklin County 708 board involved in keeping the Meth Program open.

With their approval, Gulley talked to the 708 board chairman Gerald Owens about the possibility of using some of the 708 board's funding that is specifically earmarked for mental health and substance abuse treatment to keep the program running until July 15.

The total commitment by the 708 board is $30,000.

The Franklin County 708 board was created by a referendum approved by the voters of Franklin County. When voters approved the creation of the 708 board, they also approved a property tax levy to fund mental health services within the county.

For the 2014 tax year, the county board levied $126,000 to fund these types of programs.

