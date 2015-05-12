Three Rivers College to build new sports complex thanks to donat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Three Rivers College to build new sports complex thanks to donation

Written by Mike Payne, Director
Members of the Libla family, the Three Rivers Board of Trustees, the Three Rivers Endowment Trust, and Three Rivers College's administration pose for a photo after finalizing a major donation agreement. Members of the Libla family, the Three Rivers Board of Trustees, the Three Rivers Endowment Trust, and Three Rivers College's administration pose for a photo after finalizing a major donation agreement.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Libla family completed a donation to the Three Rivers Endowment Trust at Three Rivers College.

The college announced their proposed athletics building would be named the "Libla Family Sports Complex" in exchange for the seven-figure donation.

The new sports complex will be built on the Poplar Bluff Campus and will replace the Bess Activity Center as the home of the Lady Raiders and the Raiders basketball teams.

The plans have the 75,000-square-foot building will have a 3,000 seat gymnasium, a Three Rivers Sports Hall of Fame, improved training and locker room facilities, and offices for the coaches.

A $2.5 million SEMA/FEMA grant will allow the college to have a FEMA-certified safe room that can withstand an F5 tornado.

"We're proud to help Three Rivers College launch this endeavor, and this is part of our commitment to giving back to the community as much as we can," said David Libla.  "By having this project named for the Libla family, it serves as a remembrance of our parents, and hopefully inspires our children and grandchildren to continue giving back to this community which has given so much to us."

