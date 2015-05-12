2 arrested for drugs in East Prairie

Two East Prairie residents face drug charges after a traffic stop on Sunday.Jonathan Pinzon, 21, and Logan Moore, 18, both of East Prairie are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.An East Prairie officer conducted a traffic stop on Sunday around 8 p.m.During the stop, Pinzon produced a marijuana pipe from his pocket and Moore disclosed the possibility of a “roach” in the ashtray of the motor vehicle, according to East Prairie Police Department.Both were placed under arrest.The officer seized several drug paraphernalia items, approximately 15 grams of marijuana that was packaged in separate baggies, a scale, and a glass pipe that field tested positive for methamphetamine.Pinzon was issued several citations for traffic violations.The two were taken to the East Prairie Police Department Jail pending transfer to Mississippi County Detention Center.

