Memorial Day events in the Heartland 2015

You cannot help but sense the bravery and devotion of the 8000 plus soldiers buried within the 14 fenced acres of the Mound City National Cemetery.

You cannot help but sense the bravery and devotion of the 8000 plus soldiers buried within the 14 fenced acres of the Mound City National Cemetery.

You cannot help but sense the bravery and devotion of the 8000 plus soldiers buried within the 14 fenced acres of the Mound City National Cemetery. Row after row of precisely set headstones line the

You cannot help but sense the bravery and devotion of the 8000 plus soldiers buried within the 14 fenced acres of the Mound City National Cemetery. Row after row of precisely set headstones line the

Dozens gathered together in downtown Cape Girardeau Monday to raise awareness and funds for what Memorial Day is about.

Dozens gathered together in downtown Cape Girardeau Monday to raise awareness and funds for what Memorial Day is about.

Dozens gathered together in downtown Cape Girardeau Monday to raise awareness and funds for what Memorial Day is about.

Dozens gathered together in downtown Cape Girardeau Monday to raise awareness and funds for what Memorial Day is about.

Here is an unofficial list of Memorial Day events in the Heartland.

If you have a Memorial Day event you would like to share, send it to us at news@kfvs12.com.

Union City, TN

Due to the threat of rain, the Memorial Day Ceremony planned for 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, will be held in the ATA Traveling Exhibit Hall. The WWII display, living historians and other encampment items will be inside Discovery Center, as well. And, the WWII tank and vehicles will be on display in the arrival circle. So, don't let the rain stop you...come on out to Discovery Park and help us pay tribute to the many men and women who sacrificed their life for our freedom!

Carbondale, IL

The annual Carbondale Memorial Day Service will be held on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at the historic Woodlawn Cemetery located at 405 East Main Street in Carbondale, Illinois.

The Carbondale Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary #2569 invites the community to be part of a special Memorial Day Walk Across America to Show Support for Our Troops on Monday, May 25 at 1 p.m. to honor the troops. The purpose of the celebration is to raise awareness and show support of the sacrifices made by our military and their families. Everyone is invited to meet at the Carbondale Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1206 W. Linden Street (next to Wards) at 12:30 p.m. For more information, you can call the Eagles at 618-529-9345.

Mound City, IL

Mound City National Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day celebration on May 23 to honor Vietnam Veterans. This marks the 50th anniversary of the war. The guest speaker is Harry Spiller. Congressman Mike Bost will also speak. The SEMO military vehicles will bring vets from Mound City to the program.

Murphysboro, IL

You can see the avenue of Flags at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. The display of nearly 400 casket flags is second only to Arlington National Cemetery, according Crain Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The flags line the drives of the cemetery on Old Hwy 13 between Carbondale and Murphysboro from Friday-Monday on Memorial Day weekend. This year a special display of 48 star flags will be shown in the Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. Fourteen of these 48 star flags previously flew in the avenue of flags until the Crain family felt they should be brought indoors and preserved. The 48 star flags are from veterans of the Spanish American War through Korea. One flag was from a veteran of both World Wars I and II.

Village of Cobden, IL

The Village of Cobden will host its annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 25 at the Cobden Village Cemetery. The service begins at 9:30 a.m. with the keynote speaker Charles Neal, Jr. The Anna VFW Honor and Color Guard will perform their military ceremony, Cobden American Legion will lay the wreath and Hannah Dover will provide music. The Cobden Women's Club will provide refreshments following the ceremony in the Cemetery Chapel.

Kennett, MO

A Memorial Day service will be held on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. on the Kennett Courthouse Square. The event is hosted by local American Legion Post 66 and VFW Post 5443. The public is encouraged to attend.

Cape Girardeau, MO

Civil War reenactors will salute the memory of fallen soldiers at Fort D on Saturday, May 23. The free event begins at 9:00 a.m. and will last until 4:00 p.m. Fort D will also host Memorial Day events Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25.

Memorial Day Service at the Cape Girardeau Osage Center. It starts at 10:30 a.m. Service Provided by the Cape Girardeau Joint Veterans Council.

Carry the Load - Memorial Day - May 25, 2015, 9 a.m. at the corner of Broadway & N. Water St.

Jackson, MO

The Jackson city pool will be closed Memorial Day weekend for repairs. It is set to open on May 30.

Sikeston, MO

The community of Sikeston will observe Memorial Day with a service at Sikeston Veterans Park starting at 10:30 a.m. In the event of rain it will be held at the First Christian Church located on North Main next to Missouri Delta Medical Center.

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held at five State Veterans Cemeteries: Bloomfield, Fort Leonard Wood, Higginsville, Jacksonville and Springfield on May 25.

The events and times are as follows:

Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery

17357 Stars and Stripes Way

Bloomfield MO 63825

573-568-3871

Ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

Keynote speaker – J. Michael Mower, Commissioner, Missouri Veterans Commission & Army Veteran

Higginsville Veterans Cemetery

20109 Business Hwy. 13

Higginsville MO 64037

660-584-5252

Ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

Keynote speaker – Todd Whitney, Lafayette County High School Principal & Marine Veteran

Fort Leonard Wood Veterans Cemetery

25350 Highway H

Waynesville, MO 65583

573-774-3496

Ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

Keynote Speaker – BG Kent Savre, Commanding General MSCoE/Fort Leonard Wood

Jacksonville Veterans Cemetery

1479 County Road 1675

Jacksonville MO 65260

Phone: 660-295-4237

Ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

Keynote speaker – Bryan Hunt, Deputy Director, Missouri Veterans Commission & Army Veteran

Springfield Veterans Cemetery

5201 South Southwood

Springfield MO 65804

Phone: 417-823-3944

Ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker – Jerry Jacob, KSPR News Anchor & Army Veteran

Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a day for Americans to honor those who were killed during the Civil War. It was not until after World War I that Memorial Day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971 and was placed on the last Monday in May.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives so we could live free. We encourage the public to attend and help honor those who served by not forgetting, by remembering what they did and what they stood for,” said Larry D. Kay, Executive Director of the commission.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.