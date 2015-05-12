Mingo NWR verified as Carbon Reforestation Project

The Mingo National Wildlife Refuge near Puxico, Missouri, is a newly verified carbon-based reforestation project by the Climate Community and Biodiversity Alliance.

That means the project is meeting objectives of trapping carbon, providing habitat for wildlife and creating positive benefits for nearby communities.



The Conservation Fund's Go Zero program restored 367 acres of walnut, hickory, oak and cypress trees in the Mingo NWR in 2010.

Companies and individuals donate to the Go Zero program to offset greenhouse emissions. According to the Conservation Fund, as the forest in the Mingo NWR matures it will trip an estimated 100,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

That is compared to taking 18,000 cars off the road.

The Mingo NWR was designated in 1976 and contains 7,730 acres of swamp, riparian areas, and Ozark Plateau uplands. It is the largest remaining tract of bottomland hardwood forest in Missouri.

The NWR allows hiking, fishing, wildlife observation, environmental education and interpretation.

You can find directions and more on the Mingo NWR by following this link.

