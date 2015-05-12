Kentucky State Fair announces musical lineup

A new event, Barrels and Boots Music Festival, makes its inaugural showcase at this year's Kentucky State Fair Friday, August 21.

Held in Freedom Hall, the one day, six artist show will mix country newcomers and veteran chart toppers.

The lineup features Montgomery Gentry and John Michael Montgomery with Eric Paslay, Craig Campbell, Raelynn and Kelsie May.

Wristbands for the country music festival are $37 and allow concertgoers to go in and out of Freedom Hall. Tickets go on sale May 18.

The 2015 Kentucky State Fair will run August 20-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

