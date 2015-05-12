Songs from this week in 1979

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Let's turn back the clock to the days of disco.These were the songs atop the Billboard Hot 100 on this week in 1979.After the huge success the Village People had with "YMCA," the group followed it up with another song about a national institution. "In the Navy" was at number 5.At number 4 was "Stumblin' In," a duet by Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman.Donna Summer held down the number 3 spot with "Hot Stuff," one of the biggest hits of the disco era.In the runner up position, "Heart of Glass," the first mainstream hit by Blondie.But it was a ballad that topped the charts. Peaches and Herb with "Reunited."