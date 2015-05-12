May 13 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 13 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) - Here's who's on today's birthday list.

He's an actor known best for his role as Edward in the "Twilight" franchise. Robert Pattinson is 29 today.

For years, he's hosted his own show on Comedy Central and now he's moving to CBS. He'll be taking over for David Letterman as host of the "Late Show." Stephen Colbert is 51 today.

He was the lead singer of the pop group Hootie & the Blowfish. He's now a country artist who has topped the charts with such hits as "Don't Think I Don't Think About It," "Alright," and "Wagon Wheel." Darius Rucker is 49 today.

He's won a record 22 Grammy Awards and has had over 30 top ten hits including "Superstition," "You Are The Sunshine of My Life" and "I Just Called to Say I Love You." Stevie Wonder is 65 today.

