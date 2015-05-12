Good Tuesday morning Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Good Tuesday morning Heartland

Written by Matt Fluegge, Photojournalist
Connect
(KFVS) - On Tuesday, May 12, the sun came over the horizon with some cool temperatures in the air.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly