The sun is shining and it's shaping up to be a beautiful Tuesday! Enjoy the day because rain could be just around the corner.

On Tuesday the sun came over the horizon with some cool temperatures in the air. (Source: Matt Fluegge, KFVS)

On this Tuesday, May 12, these are the things you'll want to know in order to plan your day.



Warmer temps Tuesday but rain could be on the horizon



The weather is looking warm and quiet for the next couple of days, but it's spring in the Heartland and that means rain could be on the horizon. Get the First Alert Forecast throughout the day on air or in the palm of your hand on our free mobile app.

Another major quake hits Nepal, epicenter near China border

A major earthquake has hit Nepal near the Chinese border between the capital of Kathmandu and Mount Everest less than three weeks after the country was devastated by a quake.



It's official: Obama library will be on Chicago's South Side

President Barack Obama has decided to build his presidential library on the South Side of Chicago, where his political career began.



Verizon buying AOL for $4.4 billion

Verizon is buying AOL for about $4.4 billion, advancing the telecom's push in both mobile and advertising fields.

The number of Americans who don't affiliate with a particular religion has grown to 56 million in recent years, making the faith group researchers call "nones" the second-largest in total numbers behind evangelicals, according to a Pew Research Center study released Tuesday.



NY: Macaroni salad trail leads to bust in Build a Burger burglary

Three men are accused of burglarizing a restaurant early Sunday morning. Owners of Build a Burger said the case was solved with the trail of macaroni salad the suspects left behind.

?

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android