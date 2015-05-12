Pink Up - May Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up . Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self breast exam.

In this month's Pink Up feature, you will be introduced to Van Buren, Mo. native Erica Griffin.

At the age of 30, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

As a mother of three, it was a devastating reality.

However, she turned the fear of leaving her children motherless into motivation to fight.

Nichole Cartmell has this month's Pink Up story on The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 p.m. today.