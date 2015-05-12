Pink Up - May Newsletter

In this month's Pink Up feature, you will be introduced to Van Buren, Mo. native Erica Griffin.
At the age of 30, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
As a mother of three, it was a devastating reality.
However, she turned the fear of leaving her children motherless into motivation to fight.
Nichole Cartmell has this month's Pink Up story on The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 p.m. today.
