Calling All Bocce Ball Players!

Saturday, April 14 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:44:26 GMT
Saturday, April 14 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-15 00:10:49 GMT
(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston). Teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding for education, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. The unrest comes amid teacher protests in Oklahoma and Arizona over low fun...
A teacher rebellion in Kentucky is testing the Republican party's grip on the state.
Saturday, April 14 2018 6:15 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:15:54 GMT
Saturday, April 14 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-15 00:08:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). A line of thunderstorms pass over a barn near Baldwin City, Kan., Friday, April 13, 2018. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning.
A potent spring storm system that's expected to persist through the weekend raked across the Plains and Midwest Friday, spawning at least one tornado in Arkansas as blizzard conditions blanked much of the Northern...
A potent spring storm system that's expected to persist through the weekend raked across the Plains and Midwest Friday, spawning at least one tornado in Arkansas as blizzard conditions blanked much of the Northern Plains.
Saturday, April 14 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:55:59 GMT
Saturday, April 14 2018 8:08 PM EDT2018-04-15 00:08:06 GMT
Forman died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the former director's agent, Dennis Aspland. Aspland said Forman's wife, Martina, notified him of the death. (Source: CNN)
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.
Friday, April 13 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:45:49 GMT
Saturday, April 14 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-15 00:07:54 GMT
(AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser, will take the w...
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is telling jurors at his sexual assault retrial that she's seeking justice.
Saturday, April 14 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:27:36 GMT
Saturday, April 14 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-04-15 00:03:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2016 file photo, New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell, left, a Democrat who chairs the Senate tax committee, talks with a Senate staff member on the final day of the special legislative session on the...
Louisiana is one of just two states allowing juries that are not unanimous to still find a defendant guilty of a felony.
Saturday, April 14 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-04-14 17:44:06 GMT
Saturday, April 14 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-15 00:01:34 GMT
Videos posted online show officers handcuffing the men in the downtown establishment on Thursday. A white man in the video is heard saying he was meeting with the men and calls the arrest "ridiculous."
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.
Friday, April 13 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:42:24 GMT
Saturday, April 14 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-15 00:01:26 GMT
A decorated former U.S. Army paratrooper whose work on behalf of deported veterans has brought widespread attention to his cause has become a U.S. citizen, giving immigration advocacy groups a rare reason to...
A decorated former U.S. Army paratrooper whose work on behalf of deported veterans has brought widespread attention to his cause has become a U.S. citizen, giving immigration advocacy groups a rare reason to celebrate.
Saturday, April 14 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:36:00 GMT
Saturday, April 14 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-15 00:01:20 GMT
(AP Photo/Sophia Germer, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2017 photo, John Floyd stands in front of the Hale Boggs Federal Building and Courthouse in New Orleans. Floyd was freed last year after spending 36 years locked up for a New Orleans murder he ins...
John Floyd was freed last year after spending 36 years locked up for a New Orleans murder he insisted he didn't commit, but the legal battle isn't done.
Friday, April 13 2018 11:15 PM EDT2018-04-14 03:15:58 GMT
Saturday, April 14 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-15 00:01:08 GMT
(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston). Teachers from across Kentucky gather inside the state Capitol to rally for increased funding for education, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky.
The Republican-controlled Kentucky House of Representatives rejected the governor's vetoes and restored record-high increases in educating funding, giving thousands of teachers who rallied for the money a key victory.
