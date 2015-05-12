Calling All Bocce Ball Players! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Calling All Bocce Ball Players!

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Do you love to play Bocce Ball? Then the Rotary Club of Williamson County is about to make your day!

The group is hosting its first Bocce Ball Tournament on Friday, May 19.

The tournament will take place at the Bocce Ball Courts behind Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Registration and lunch are at 11, and the games will begin at noon.

Lunch is being provided by the hospital.

Proceeds from the day will be divided between Gumdrops in Carterville and the Lighthouse Shelter in Marion.

The Rotary Club of Williamson County delivers meals to the residents of the Lighthouse Shelter every month. The club also provides local autistic children with IPads.

With the help of the hospital auxiliary, the club built the Bocce Ball court behind Heartland Regional Medical Center in 2004.

Call Eric Kopec, President of the Rotary Club of Williamson County, at 618-923-1229 for more information.

