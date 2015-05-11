Molly Young wrongful death lawsuit thrown out

The wrongful death lawsuit has been thrown out in the case of Molly Young.

In new court documents obtained by Heartland News, a Jackson County judge threw out the case because it was filed outside of the two years legally allowed to file suits in wrongful death cases in Illinois.

The 21-year-old woman was found dead in her ex-boyfriend's apartment in 2012 with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman's father, Larry Young, filed a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit against his daughter's ex boyfriend, Richard Minton, in July of 2014.

Young claims that Minton had something to do with his daughter's death.

Young's lawyer, Charlie Stegmeyer, said he plans to file a motion for the judge to reconsider the case because the judge never received documents he and his client consider vital to the case.

Stegmeyer said he filed documents with the Jackson County Court Clerk that never reached the judge.

"We have a signed marked response," Stegmeyer said. "This is a key part of are entire case and it's missing,"

For more reasons than one, Larry Young said this isn't the end of the road, he said in his fight to seek justice for his daughter.

"We plan and have planned from the beginning is to gather the facts and the truth," Young said.

Stegmeyer said if the judge doesn't reconsider he'll appeal the case.

A jury was unable to determine the cause of Molly Young's death.

No criminal charges were ever filed in the Molly Young case.

