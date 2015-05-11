Carbondale police searching for 'armed, dangerous' robbery suspect

The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery on Monday, May 11.

Police say the robbery happened at the Walgreens on West Main Street in Carbondale at 7:30 p.m.

According to Lt. Matt Dunning, with the Carbondale Police Department, witnesses described the suspect as a white male in his late 20s, wearing a black t-shirt, dark or black jeans and he had a distinct tear drop tattoo under his left eye. He was approximately 6 feet tall and weighed between 165 and 180 pounds.

Lt. Dunning said the suspect showed the handle of a gun. He is considered armed and dangerous.

No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

