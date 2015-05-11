Murphysboro police investigating store burglary

The Murphysboro, Illinois Police Department is investigating a burglary at "One Hot Cookie" in Murphysboro.

Police say a call came in at 8:44 a.m. on Monday about a window being broken at the store.

According to police, they have no word yet on what might have been taken, but they are investigating the incident as a burglary.

The investigation is ongoing.

