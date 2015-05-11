7 sentenced in Saline Co. court for separate incidents

The following people were sentenced in April 2015 in a Saline County Circuit Court, according to Saline Co. State's Attorney Mike Henshaw.

Dana E. Colbroth was sentenced on April 10 by Judge Walden Morris to 3.5 years in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections and two years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Jamie M. Kunkel was sentenced on April 15 by Judge Walden Morris to 2.5 years in the IDOC and one year of mandatory supervised release for forgery.

Steven Andrew Lane was sentenced on April 15 by Judge Todd Lambert to six years in the IDOC and two years of mandatory supervised release for burglary. He was also sentenced on April 15 by Judge Walden Morris to five years in the IDOC and one year of mandatory supervised release for escape.

Kenneth Doherty was sentenced on April 24 by Judge Walden Morris to seven years in the IDOC and two years of mandatory supervised release for unlawful use of property to manufacture methamphetamine.

Billy J. Lands was sentenced on April 23 by Judge Walden Morris to 2.5 years in the IDOC and one year of mandatory supervised release for theft over $500.

Michael A. Lovell was sentenced on April 28 by Judge Walden Morris to five years in the IDOC and one year of mandatory supervised release for unlawful possession of anhydrous ammonia in an unauthorized container.

Evan L. Edwards was sentenced on April 28 by Judge Walden Morris to five years in the IDOC and two years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death.

