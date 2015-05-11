Stoddard Co. homeowners still dealing with frequent flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stoddard Co. homeowners still dealing with frequent flooding

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
(Source: Patricia Wring) (Source: Patricia Wring)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - After years of problems, homeowners in Stoddard County, Missouri are still looking for a solution to frequent flooding.

Patricia Wring lives off of State Highway T near Puxico.

"I woke up this morning to being flooded again and it wasn't even raining that hard," Wring said.

For Wring, another rain means another mess.

"We've had to tear off my cabinet doors and we've had to build everything up," she said.

Heartland News first talked with Wring in 2009 after she noticed recurring floods.

"I don't know who's responsible," she said then.

Now, years later, she's still asking the same questions.

Wring said she's turned to everyone from county officials to the governor.

"Everybody says they're going to check into it or it's not their job.” Wring said. “I'm not sure who's job it is then."

Wring said the flooding can be traced back to a drainage ditch that runs near her property. She said it's likely blocked somewhere well beyond her land.

"It doesn't take much anymore because the ditches are so plugged up and there's debris,” Wring said.

Stoddard County Commissioner Greg Mathis said it's not the county's responsibility to make sure landowners maintain drainage ditches on their property.

He said Wring and her neighbors, who also flood, have two options. They can form a drainage district and pay more in taxes to have the county remove debris. Or he said the land owners can take each other to court.

Wring said moving away isn't an option and she just wants the problem addressed.

"I've lost thousands of dollars in landscaping here and I can't afford it anymore," she said.

