3 arrested after search warrant in Marion

Three people were arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home in Marion on Monday.

Travis L. Boley, 26, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Anita L. Argento, 42 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Paul A. Kerrigan, 37, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group and Marion Police Department SWAT served the warrant on Marion Street in Marion.

All three suspects were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

?