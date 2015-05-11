Livingston Co., KY man facing prescription drug charges

A Livingston County, Kentucky man is facing prescription drug charges.

Johnny Walker, 40, of Smithland, Ky., was arrested on warrants charging him with two counts of obtaining or trying to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

According to Paducah police, Walker was arrested just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

A Paducah Police Department's prescription drug investigator reported he received information that Walker was getting controlled medications improperly.

The investigation showed that Walker got a painkiller from a Murray, Ky. doctor in December, just days after getting a prescription for the same drug from a Paducah doctor.

The investigator then found two prescriptions written to Walker by a third western Kentucky doctor, both of them for Diazepam, an anti-anxiety medication.

Police say the prescriptions were filled within five days of one another at two different pharmacies.

Walker had allegedly filled the second prescription well before the refill date.

Walker was interviewed and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

