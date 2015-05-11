83-year-old man accused of shooting man in Doniphan

Police are investigating a shooting in Doniphan that left one man injured and another behind bars.





Police say Jerry Lee Wilson, 31, of Doniphan was shot and airlifted from the scene in serious condition. He had a bullet lodged in his spine and could possibly be paralyzed from the chest down, according to the probable cause statement.



Ripley County Prosecutor Christopher Miller filed charges against Louis Campbell, 83, of Doniphan.



Campbell is charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.



Doniphan police responded to a call of a shooting at 107 West Summit Street in Doniphan at 4:23 p.m. on Monday and found Wilson shot in the neck.



Campbell told police he went to the house on West Summit Street to take some of the residents to get cigarettes from the liquor store.



Wilson's girlfriend told police that Wilson had come to her home to visit. She told him her landlord did not want him visiting. She said that made Wilson mad.



Campbell had come to take a different woman to get cigarettes, but that made Wilson mad so another woman went with him to the store, according to a witness.



When they came back from the store, Campbell told police Wilson started yelling at him to leave saying he was going to bust his windshield and whip him.



Campbell said he was too old to fight, so he retrieved at .25 auto handgun from between his front seats and fired two shots at Wilson from about two feet away, according to the probable cause statement.Campbell left the scene, but later pulled in to the police department parking lot.



He was taken to the Wayne County Jail.



