Tamms, IL man accused of armed robbery in Carbondale

Police in Carbondale, Illinois say a man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

Tori Grundy, 35, was charged with aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon, armed robbery and possession of cannabis.

According to police, Grundy was arrested on May 25 and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

They say on May 9 at around 10:59 p.m., they received a report of an armed robbery in the alley between East Jackson Street and East Oak Street.

According to police, the victim was in the alley when he was approached by the suspect, who had a gun.

The suspect reportedly hit the victim and took some personal property before running away.

The victim was treated at a Carbondale hospital for minor injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.