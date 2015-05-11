Carbondale police investigating business burglary

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating a business burglary.

According to police, on May 10 officers responded to a report of a business burglary in the 500 block of East Main Street.

They say the suspect or suspects entered the business and stole property some time between 11:30 p.m. on May 9 and 8:30 a.m. on May 10.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

