Man dies after Sunday night shooting in Carbondale

One person has died and another is in custody after a shooting in Carbondale on Sunday night.It happened in a parked vehicle in the 2400 block of East Main Street.Carbondale police were called to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale around 11:05 p.m.Police say Broderick W. Miller, 27, of Desoto, Ill. was shot during an argument. He died the next day.During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Quentin M. Bailey, 21, of Carbondale.An arrest warrant was issued for Bailey charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm. Additional charges are pending.Bailey was found in Carbondale.

Police say Bailey was also wanted on an Illinois Department of Corrections arrest warrant for violating the conditions of his parole.

His bond was set at $1 million.



