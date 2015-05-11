Man arrested after Mt. Vernon police investigate reported child abuse

A man is in custody after Mount Vernon, Illinois police investigated a suspected case of child abuse.

Gilbert L. Heck, 27, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child, two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of aggravated battery.

He is currently in the Jefferson County Justice Center on a $200,000 bond.

According to police, they received information on May 2 from Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. about a suspected case of child abuse.

Police and investigators from the Division of Child and Family Services began to investigate the report.

Heck was arrested as a result of the investigation.

Police say the child remains hospitalized.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.