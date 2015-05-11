Ceremony to honor 4 Paducah officers who died in the line of duty

The public is invited to attend a brief ceremony to honor four Paducah police officers who died in the line of duty.

Officer Cal Smith was ambushed and shot to death on Oct. 3, 1893. His killer had been arrested earlier for being drunk and disruptive, and after being released on bond, he got a rifle and went looking for the arresting officer. He mistook Officer Smith for the officer who had arrested him, and shot him.

Officer James Phelps is a Paducah officer most recently identified as having died in the line of duty. He had a heart attack while helping at the scene of a fire on Nov. 9, 1894. He rushed into a burning building to help search for anyone trapped inside. Phelps collapsed and died when he got out of the building.

Officer William Romaine was shot and killed on Aug. 12, 1917 after confronting a group of men who were causing a disturbance. The suspect left the scene, but was caught and executed in June 1919.

Officer William H. Poore died on Nov. 29, 1928 after he was injured the previous day while searching for two suspects who had stolen a suitcase. Poore injured his head after he fell through a train trestle.

Police department representatives will gather at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 at Oak Grove Cemetery, where three of the officers are buried.

A brief ceremony will be conducted and the group will go to Mount Kenton Cemetery, where Officer Romaine is buried, for a brief ceremony there.

