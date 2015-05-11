SEMO Women's basketball team signs four players

Southeast Missouri State women's basketball coach Rekha Patterson announced the signing of four players on Monday.

The players are Dolapo Balogun, Corneisha Henderson, Hilma Medodovic and Adrianna Murphy.

Each player has singed a National Letter of Intent to join the Redhawks for the 2015-16 season.





Here is a brief description of each player:





Dolapo Balogun: A 5-10 Forward from Hillside, New Jersey. Balogun scored 647 points and grabbed 551 rebounds for Roselle Catholic.





Corneisha Henderson: A 5-7 shooting guard from Cincinnati, Ohio. Henderson averaged 17.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 block per game as a senior at Princeton.





Hilma Medodovic: A 5-11 forward from Niles West High School in Skokie, Illinois. Medodovic was the Most Valuable player of the Central Suburban League.





Adrianna Murphy: 5-3 point guard from Fishers, Indiana. Murphy was a four-year starter at Fishers High School.





