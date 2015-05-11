GCHS cheerleader signs with Morehead State University

Graves County co-ed cheerleader Abby Lawson recently signed to cheer at Morehead State University.

MSU head coach Mark Coleman (far left) attended the signing and said, “I've actually had the opportunity to coach her some the last few years. Coming from Graves County, she has a great pedigree. She's obviously a great athlete and I know she's a hard worker. That's the kind of athlete we want at Morehead State!”

Graves coach Jon Summerville (second from left) noted, “Abby has been on the team for four years and probably has improved more than any other cheerleader we've had. I'm happy for her and I know she'll do a great job at Morehead!”

Abby Lawson (signing) explained her choice, saying, “When we started practicing with Morehead, I saw how their team is a family and I felt accepted as part of it. I'm really excited about going there!”

Her mother, Heather Lawson (seated at right), said, “She set out to be a cheerleader when she was 4 years old and now she's living her dream.”

Cleveland Lawson (standing), Abby's father, added, “I'm very proud of her!”

