Graves Co. Eagle co-ed cheerleader signs with Morehead State

Graves County High School co-ed cheerleader Tellis Cherry won't have trouble remembering the mascot at his new university home this fall.

It'll still be “Go Eagles” when the four-year Graves County cheerleader roots for Morehead State University.

During his GCHS career, he was a part of three state championship squads and one Universal Cheerleading Association National Championship squad.

Jon Summerville, his long-time coach, called him a “great leader for us, not only on the mat, but in the classroom and around the school.”

MSU is a collegiate program that is well-respected and highly-successful in the competitive college cheer community. Regarded as one of the top 40 schools for cheerleading, it has won 23 national championships in the UCA's Division I Large Co-ed Division.

MSU head coach Mark Coleman said Cherry is “a great athlete, a great tumbler, and a great leader.”

Cherry said he's excited to continue cheerleading in college and thanked all those who helped him along the way.

He is the son of Kathy Bouland of Mayfield. Pictured here, from left, are Coleman, Summerville, Cherry, and Cherry's grandmother, Tonia Bouland.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.