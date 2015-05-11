Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to stealing more than $70,000 from former employer

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man pleaded guilty on Monday, May 11 to stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.

The arraignment for Jeffrey Lage was on Monday.

According to Curtis Moore, his attorney, he was sentenced to five years supervised probation and ordered to complete 120 days in jail. He does not have to serve consecutively.

Lage was also ordered to repay more than $70,000 in restitution to his former employer.

Lage's attorney said it has already been paid.

Velocity Electronics' co-owner, Ryan Frenz, said they are glad that this whole ordeal is behind them and they can move forward as expected with their operations.

He said they do have a new set of checks and balances in place to make sure this does not happen again.

According to court papers, Lage started taking money from Velocity Electronics' bank account in March 2014 to pay his own bills.

Over a period of about eight months, investigators say they traced 50 transactions, totaling more than $68,000.

Lage also allegedly used the company account to pay his electric bill.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.