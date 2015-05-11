Carbondale man convicted of attempted robbery

A Carbondale man was convicted of attempted robbery.Christian McLendon, 23, of Carbondale was convicted of attempted robbery, a Class 3 Felony, following a jury trial which was held on May 7, 2015, according to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office.On September 21, 2014, the Carbondale Police Department responded to Primo's Pizza in Carbondale to a fight in progress. When officers arrived, they found someone in the parking lot of Primo's with cuts and scrapes consistent with having just been in a fight.





The person told officers that he was trying to buy cannabis from another person when he was attacked. The victim said he was struck in his face and pulled face first into the gravel. He claimed the suspect continued to beat him until the victim located a butter knife, which had fallen out of the victim's backpack, and stabbed the suspect with it. This caused the suspect to leave the scene.





The victim claimed the suspect had stolen $45 from him during the fight. The victim provided a description of the suspect.



The suspect was found in the emergency room of the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale a short time after police spoke with the victim. The suspect matched the description given and had stab wounds to the face and hand. Officers arrived and identified the suspect as Christian McLendon.



He originally claimed he was attacked by the victim with a knife and left for his own safety, according to the state's attorney's office.



Officers found text messages on McLendon's phone showing his intent to rob the victim. When asked about the texts, the McLendon admitted to attempting to rob the victim, but denied robbing him of any money. Later that evening the defendant was released from the hospital and arrested.



On May 6, 2015, just before trial, the McLendon informed the court that he did not wish to be present for his jury trial. A jury trial was held the next day outside his presence.



The defendant is eligible to receive two to five years in the Department of Corrections or 30 months of probation. Sentencing of the defendant has been set for July 8.



