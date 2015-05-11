Mt. Vernon, IL man killed in storm after limb falls through roof

A Mt. Vernon man was killed during a storm Sunday night.

It happened at 7:05 p.m. at 2701 Jones Street.

James Dotts, 72, of Mt. Vernon was sitting on the side of his bed when a limb came through his roof and landed on him, according to Jefferson County Coroner Eddie Joe Marks.

The very large limb fell on two trailers with the heaviest portion falling through the roof.

Those who live in the area say Dotts stayed to himself and was quiet and friendly.

Because there are a lot of trees in the area, residents say they are taking steps to prepare for the next storm that may come their way.

"I'm definitely going to have the trees knocked down, the bad ones at least,” resident James Martin said.

“The trees are pretty dangerous and there are some that do need to be cut down," resident Amanda Wilson said.

Marks says Dotts died from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death has been ruled accidental.

