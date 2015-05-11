1 injured in fiery Calloway Co. crash

One man was injured after a fiery crash in Calloway County Monday morning.

Brandon Patrick, 26, of Murray was driving northbound on Crossland Road when he came upon a southbound vehicle partially in his lane around 7:28 a.m., according to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department.

He told deputies he tried to avoid the other vehicle, dropped off the side of the road, and lost control.

His vehicle struck a tree, came to rest in a ditch and then caught fire.

Patrick was able to get out of the vehicle, but had to be pulled to safety by some bystanders when the vehicle caught fire.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

