Energy police make arrest in 'sizable' pot bust

ENERGY, IL (KFVS) -

A Herrin man was arrested on Friday, May 8 after Energy police searched his home and found what they call a sizable amount of cannabis inside.

Working on information gathered over several months, police say they made contact with 30-year-old Shane Tarrant at his home at 512 North 23rd St. around 9 p.m.

Tarrant gave police permission to search the home, according to the Energy Police Department.

During the search, officers say they found around 386 grams of pot, more than $600 and various drug paraphernalia items.

Tarrant was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

He has been charged with possession/manufacture and delivery of cannabis.

