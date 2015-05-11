2 rescued from flooded bridge in Bollinger Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The area where the two people were rescued early Monday morning. (Source: Matt Fluegge, KFVS) The area where the two people were rescued early Monday morning. (Source: Matt Fluegge, KFVS)
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two people were rescued Monday morning after getting caught in rising waters on a low-water bridge in Bollinger County. 

According to rescue crews at the scene, a man and a woman were camping near the bridge on County Road 200 overnight.

When the they woke up early Monday morning, they say they saw water all around them and were unable to get out.

Both had minor injuries.

