Roads impassable in Perry Co., MO due to high water

There are several roads in Perry County, MO that are impassable Monday morning due to high water, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Department.



The bridge on County Road 924 is currently impassable due to water over the bridge.



Highway M in Lithium and Highway 61, 2 to 3 miles north of Brewer, are impassable as well.



You're asked to use an alternate route if in those areas.



