May 12 celebrity birthdays

A couple of sports figures are adding another candle to their birthday cakes today.

He's known for his skills on a skateboard. His popularity led to a successful video game series. Tony Hawk is 47 today.

He's a hall of fame catcher who celebrated 10 World Series Championships with the Yankees. He's also been known to give a good quote every once in a while. Here's a couple. "When you come to a fork in the road, take it." "You better cut the pizza into four pieces because I'm not hungry enough to eat six." And one more. "If you don't know where you're going, you might end up someplace else." Of course we're talking about Yogi Berra, who grew up in St. Louis. He's 90 today.

He's an actor who made his debut in the movie "The Breakfast Club." He's also starred in "Young Guns" and "The Mighty Ducks." Emilio Estevez is 53 today.

He's a legendary songwriter from Missouri who's written hit singles for B.J. Thomas, The Carpenters and Dionne Warwick. His biggest hits include "That's What Friends are For," "Close to You" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head." Burt Bacharach is 87 today.

