Man injured, facing charges after making illegal U-turn on I-24

A California man was injured and is also facing some traffic violations after a rollover crash on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, KY Sunday evening.



According to Kentucky State Police, witnesses saw 55-year-old Aubrey P. Martin of Laguna, CA change lanes suddenly, while aggressively applying his brakes and trying to make an illegal U-turn.



That's when a second car, driven by 30-year-old Timothy B. Lewzader of Rockfield, KY, tried to stop to avoid hitting the back end of Martin's car, but couldn't, according to witnesses.



Martin's car overturned in the median and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



He was cited for several traffic violations, according to KSP.



The crash report indicates that Lewzader was not injured but his car was badly damaged.



Martin's violations were not listed in the report from KSP.